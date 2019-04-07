The Donald Got That Right: Laments High Military Spending, Floats Arms Deal With China and Russia

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, April 7th, 2019

President Donald Trump on Thursday lamented the amount of money that the United States, China and Russia spend on weapons production, including nuclear weapons, and suggested that such money could be better spent elsewhere......“As you know China is spending a lot of money on military, so are we, so is Russia and those three countries I think can come together and stop the spending and spend on things that maybe are more productive towards long-term peace,” Trump said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-usa-trade-china-russia/trump-laments-military-spending-by-u-s-china-and-russia-floats-deal-idea-idUKKCN1RG2U2

 

 

 

 

