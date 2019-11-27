The Donald In Wonderland

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, November 27th, 2019

Trump in a very basic way has no one to blame but himself for this horrendous state of affairs in Wonderland. He surrounded himself with Russia-hating Armchair Warriors from Fiona Hill to John Bolton and Kurt Volker. So he should not be surprised that to a man – and woman – they have betrayed him.Trump did not try to roll back the dark influence of the Deep State, the Jabberwock monster of his Wonderland. So he should not be surprised that now the Deep State Jabberwock is once again trying to eat him.

https://straightlinelogic.com/2019/11/26/trump-in-wonderland-off-with-his-head-by-martin-sieff/

