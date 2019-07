This year, the deficit will end up being the fourth highest in U.S. history. It's gigantic, and it will hit a little over $1 trillion by the end of the fiscal year. It's also larger than previously projected. And it's growing fast, at a time when the United States is not in a recession—unlike the economies that delivered the three previous highest deficits....

https://reason.com/2019/07/25/once-again-uncle-sam-shirks-fiscal-responsibility-in-budget-deal/