Turkey's state-run media is reporting the United States is planning two new military bases in Syria's oil-rich Deir ez-Zor province, which are currently under construction, after US special forces convoys were seen patrolling the area in the past days. Anadolu Agency, citing local sources, said the bases were under construction as evidenced by the influx of heavy equipment:

Prior US forward operating base in Syria, near Manbij, via the AP.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-constructing-two-new-bases-syrias-oil-rich-region-report