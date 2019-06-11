The Donald's Got Xi Envy---Wants To Be Monetary Dictator, Too!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

On CNBC yesterday he compared himself to a fighter fighting a war with one hand tied behind his back because XI in his words controls the PBOC which is not untrue. He wants to control the Fed as well. “Not my people” he called them yesterday. What he is really saying is that there should be no Fed independence and the president should control the Fed to wage economic war vis a vis other nations, a very dangerous proposition, but when your instincts are authoritarian this is the natural conclusion.

 

 

 

 

https://northmantrader.com/2019/06/11/nobody-knows/

 

