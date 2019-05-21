The Donald's Swell New Immigration Reform---Just The Same Old, Same Old Statist Central Planning

At the risk of raining on this parade, it isn’t going to happen. As I have repeatedly emphasized over the years, there is no immigration reform plan that is going to resolve the decades-long, ongoing, never-ending immigration crisis. There is a simple reason for that: America’s system of immigration controls is based on central planning, which is a core feature of socialism. And as any citizen of Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba, and the former Soviet Union will attest, socialism, including central planning, always produces crises or, in the words of the Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises, “planned chaos.”

https://www.fff.org/2019/05/21/donald-trump-immigration-central-planner/