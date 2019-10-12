The Donald's Swiss Cheese Tariff Walls Are Bringing Boom Times To The K-Street Lobbies

President Donald Trump’s trade wars have turned lobbying on tariff exemptions into a big business, and as the Trump administration rolled out new tariffs on Chinese imports this fall, K Street has seen more and more companies hiring lobbyists for the first time. More than two dozen mostly small- and mid-sized companies have hired a Washington lobbyist for

https://www.politico.com/newsletters/politico-influence/2019/10/10/small-mid-sized-companies-help-sustain-tariff-lobbying-boom-780154

https://www.politico.com/newsletters/politico-influence/2019/10/10/small-mid-sized-companies-help-sustain-tariff-lobbying-boom-780154