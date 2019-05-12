The Drumbeats Of War On Iran----WMD 2.0

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, May 12th, 2019

The Trump campaign launched a propaganda campaign to prepare the public for a war on Iran. The campaign is similar to the one the Bush administration ran in 2002 and 2003 preparation for the war on Iraq. Anonymous officials make claims about alleged 'intelligence' that is said to show 'Iranian threats' against U.S. 'interests'. Iran, it is claimed, has this or that malign motive to do such. Routine military rotations to the Middle East are then declared to be 'in response' to the claimed 'threats'.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/05/media-amplify-iran-war-propaganda-play-up-intelligence-lies.html#more

