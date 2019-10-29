The Economic Crisis Of 2008 Never Ended, It's Just Been In Temporary Remission

If that’s the way things work, the economic crisis of 2008 never came to an end. Employment numbers improved and businesses stopped going under. So, in a surface sense, economic conditions certainly improved. But the economic numbers improved only when CAPE levels returned to the dangerous levels that applied prior to the onset of the crisis. We pumped up stock prices to make people less fearful of spending but at the cost of insuring that a follow-up price crash would be coming in not too long a time.

https://www.valuewalk.com/2019/10/high-stock-prices/