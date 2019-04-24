The Elephants in the Room in Sri Lanka---Blowback Against The Empire

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, April 24th, 2019

Focusing on the media’s use of the term “Easter worshippers” instead of the more normal term “Christians” to describe the victims of the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka, American Christians, not surprisingly, are failing to see the many big elephants in the room: The U.S. government’s invasions and occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan more than 15 years ago, its forever wars in both countries, its regime-change operations in Syria and Libya, its perpetual “war on terrorism,” and its ongoing program of assassination in the Middle East

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

