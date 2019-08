Elkhart, Ind., is flashing a warning sign that a recession could be just ahead. Shipments of recreational vehicles to dealers have fallen about 20% so far this year, after a 4.1% drop last year, according to data from the RV Industry Association. Multiyear drops in shipments have preceded the last three recessions.

