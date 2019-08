This sense of a ‘shift’ has been reinforced by Trump’s repeat last month of his call for withdrawal from Syria, and by his almost indecent haste in trying to exit Afghanistan. The omens are plain: America is on its way out from the Middle East.

Gulf States need to re-position – and they are. They are repositioning into the security architecture being led by China and Russia.

