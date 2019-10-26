The Eurozone's Massive Fragmentation Is Unsustainable

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, October 26th, 2019

Eurozone fragmentation is massive. Target2 imbalances are just part of the picture.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://moneymaven.io/mishtalk/economics/financial-fragmentation-of-the-eurozone-in-pictures-F4QynkZZBUSq4Te2WbkjgQ/

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.