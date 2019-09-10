The Everlasting Folly Of Trump's Deep-Sixing Of The Iran Nuke Deal

It is difficult to foresee any negotiation between Iran and the West before November 2020, the date of the US elections. Iran is no longer willing to accept in 2019 what it signed in 2015; Trump is responsible for the new scenario. Destroying the nuclear deal now redounds to the benefit of Iran. There will be a time when the US administration, due to the realisation of its ignorance in Iranian affairs, will feel regret, and will ask to return to the negotiating table- perhaps after Trump? But conditions will definitely no longer be the same and it may very well come too late to see Iran accepting what it signed for in 2015.

https://ejmagnier.com/2019/09/09/iran-will-be-a-full-nuclear-power-by-the-end-of-2020-no-return-to-the-2015-agreement/