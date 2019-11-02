The Fake Whistleblower----Deep State Phantom Du Jour

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, November 2nd, 2019

The phantom du jour, of course, is the fabled “whistleblower,” a CIA ectoplasm identified by everybody and his uncle in Swampland as one Eric Ciarmarella, 33, a former Joe Biden staffer, Obama White House low-level NSC holdover, and John Brennan “asset” deeply involved in Ukrainian pranks during the 2016 election and subsequent disinformation leakage to the media since the early days of the Trump administration.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/11/james-howard-kunstler/halloween-is-over-and-the-jig-is-up/

 

