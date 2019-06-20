The FBI Knowingly Relied Upon Another Fake RussiaGate Document---The Manafort "Black Ledger" From Ukraine

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, June 20th, 2019

The second document, known as the “black cash ledger,” remarkably has escaped the same scrutiny, even though its emergence in Ukraine in the summer of 2016.....There’s just one problem: The FBI’s public reliance on the ledger came months after the feds were warned repeatedly that the document couldn’t be trusted and likely was a fake, according to documents and more than a dozen interviews with knowledgeable sources.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/449206-fbi-warned-early-and-often-that-manafort-file-might-be-fake-used-it-anyway

