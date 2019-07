This week, the Federal Reserve likely will vote to cut interest rates — when it should be raising them. If the economy is so dependent on low interest rates that a near-record-low rate of 2.4 percent isn’t low enough, there is something wrong with the economy, and piling on more cheap debt will make the crash that much harder.

