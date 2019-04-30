The Fed Is The Bubble

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, April 30th, 2019

Occam’s Razor: The simplest explanation is often the best explanation. In this case: The Fed panicked in December and by caving to markets reignited the bubble in a major way and now they are losing control as they are trapped and twisted in their own narratives. No rate hikes until 2020 but markets are printing new all time highs less than 4 months following Powell’s famous balance sheet flexibility cave on January 4th, just a couple weeks after President Trump told him “to stop the 50Bs” on twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://northmantrader.com/2019/04/29/the-fed-is-the-bubble/

 

