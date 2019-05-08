The Fed Orchestrated Myth Of Low-Flation----False Flag To Excuse Easy Money And Fear Of Wall Street Hissy Fits

Based on numerous articles published over the last two weeks, we are under growing suspicion that the Fed wants us to believe we need more inflation. For their part, the Fed in the May 1, 2019, FOMC policy statement changed language from the prior statement to highlight that inflation is not running at their 2% target but it is “running below” their goal.

Is declining inflation a legitimate concern or a false flag meant to provide cover to lower rates?

https://realinvestmentadvice.com/inflation-the-feds-false-flag/