The Fed’s Asinine Answer to the Ghastly Monetary Monster of its Own Creation

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 29th, 2019

Over the past decade, the U.S. economy, as measured by nominal gross domestic product (GDP), has increased about 50 percent.  This plots a GDP launch angle that is underwhelming when compared to the S&P 500.  Corporate earnings have fallen far short of share prices. Hence, the bull market in stocks is not a function of a booming economy.  Rather, it’s a function of Fed madness.  And its existence becomes ever more perilous with each passing day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

