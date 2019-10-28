The Fed's Bubble Finance Regime & The Enrichment of The Management Class

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 28th, 2019

Financialization is profit margin growth without labor productivity growth.

Financialization is the zero-sum game aspect of capitalism, where profit margin growth is both pulled forward from future real growth and pulled away from current economic risk-taking. Financialization is the smiley-face perversion of Smith’s invisible hand and Schumpeter’s creative destruction. It is a profoundly repressive political equilibrium that masks itself in the common knowledge of “Yay, capitalism!”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

