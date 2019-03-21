The Fed's Clown Car Farce Is Now Complete

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, March 21st, 2019

In the aftermath of the Fed's second consecutive dovish capitulation, which while framed as a response to the slowing economy (a slowdown which the Fed completely missed as recently as December when 9 FOMC officials expected 1 or more rate hikes and now expect 0) but was really meant to support assets, many have taken turns to urinate and/or defecate on the grave of Fed credibility, the latest among them Nomura's Charlie McElligott, who this morning derives an intense pleasure, and feels "vindicated" as "the Fed’s hilarious tightening / normalization “clown car” experiment (and ensuing credibility farce) is now complete."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

