The Fed's Excessive Money-Pump Is "Reinforcing The Inevitable Unraveling Of Imbalances"

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, December 24th, 2019

The highly probable and downright inevitable unwind of today’s trifecta of financial asset bubbles: stocks, corporate credit, and Treasury bonds may soon morph into brutal bear market. The end game is unstoppable in our view and approaching fast. The Fed is between a rock and a hard place. It has been printing money like it’s the depth of the Global Financial Crisis while stocks and corporate credit are flying high reflecting a dangerous combination. The panic stimulus at this point in the business cycle is completely understandable, but it is only hastening the unwind of the imbalances the central bank has created and been impossibly trying to maintain. The idea that money printing is an insurance policy that does not come with a cost is simply wrong.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.crescat.net/running-hot/

 

