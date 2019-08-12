The Folly Of Managed Global Trade---Mises Saw It Coming 80 Years Ago

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, August 12th, 2019

While the various excuses that lead to the abandonment of the gold standard are familiar to our readers, it may be noted that in the international context, protectionism provides another excuse for states:

The various governments went off the gold standard because they were eager to make domestic prices and wages rise above the world market level, and because they wanted to stimulate exports and to hinder imports.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=331598&preview_id=331598&preview_nonce=87c2d9c26e&preview=true

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.