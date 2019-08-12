The Folly Of Managed Global Trade---Mises Saw It Coming 80 Years Ago

While the various excuses that lead to the abandonment of the gold standard are familiar to our readers, it may be noted that in the international context, protectionism provides another excuse for states:

The various governments went off the gold standard because they were eager to make domestic prices and wages rise above the world market level, and because they wanted to stimulate exports and to hinder imports.

