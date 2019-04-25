The Free Stuff Primaries: What Dem Promises Will Cost

Under these plans, with the help of Uncle Sam, Julia could enroll her children in day care for free or at a subsidized rate. She could go to community college or a public four-year university without paying a penny. She could claim a federal tax credit to help with rent. She would enjoy a mandated $15 minimum wage at an entry-level position or compete for the millions of government-created jobs promised by the Green New Deal. And of course, she’d be automatically enrolled in Medicare. What follows is an examination of those promises, and others, along with the costs.

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2019/04/25/the_free-stuff_primary_what_democrats_promises_will_cost_140155.html?utm_source=rcp-today&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mailchimp-newsletter