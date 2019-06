Without the huge increase in U.S. shale oil production, the global economy would have peaked and collapsed into a severe depression. And according to the new data put out in the 2019 BP Statistical Review, of the total global oil production increase in 2018 over 2017, the United States accounted for a stunning 84% of that growth.

result:

https://srsroccoreport.com/global-economy-propped-up-by-u-s-shale-oil-ponzi-scheme/