There is no such cause for hope in 2019. Trump is who he said he'd be, minus a surprise or two (including, happily, criminal justice reform). And, having faced not even token resistance from Republicans in the allegedly co-equal legislative branch, Trump is redefining the GOP in ways Ronald Reagan would not recognize: Anti-trade, anti-grace, anti-refugee.

https://reason.com/2019/09/02/republicans-choose-trumpism-over-property-rights-and-the-rule-of-law/