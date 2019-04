Obviously, zero interest rates and QE stimulated something, but it wasn’t real business investment. It was stock prices. That was intentional, given the Trickle Down theory. Only there was no trickle.

at what has happened since 2012.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=309602&preview_id=309602&preview_nonce=35d19d59c6&preview=true