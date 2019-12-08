The Greatest Central Bank Blow-Off Top Ever

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, December 8th, 2019

As the late Dr. Kurt Richebacher would often repeat, “the only cure for a Bubble is to not let it inflate.” Certainly, the longer Bubbles expand the greater the underlying fragilities – ensuring timid central bankers unwilling to risk reining in excess. This was the problem in the late-twenties and in 2006/2007. I would argue this has been a fundamental dilemma for central bankers persistently now for going on a decade. Especially after the Bernanke Fed targeted risk assets as the key system reflationary mechanism, central banks have been loath to do anything that might risk upsetting the markets. Recall the 2011 “exit strategy” – promptly scrapped in favor of another doubling of the Fed’s balance sheet to $4.5 TN (by 2014).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2019/12/weekly-commentary-crazy-extremis.html

