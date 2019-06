Since 2010, Tesla has generated an astounding $2 billion in revenue from selling these credits, a massive figure considering that the company has found a way to remain hugely unprofitable throughout most of the last decade. The company's home state of CA requires "carmakers to sell zero-emission vehicles, or ZEVs, in proportion to their share of the state’s auto market, which is the largest in the country."

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-03/secret-source-teslas-cash-has-been-revealed