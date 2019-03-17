The Horrific Long-Term Consequences of Regime Change---The Case Of Guatemala

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, March 17th, 2019

As Americans reflect on the mass carnage, destruction, and suffering and the hundreds of thousands of deaths produced by U.S. regime-change efforts in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Iran, Yemen, and Afghanistan, it’s important to also keep in mind the deaths produced by U.S. regime change in Guatemala in 1954. That was when the CIA initiated a military coup that succeeded in destroying Guatemala’s democratic system and replacing it with a brutal, unelected military dictatorship.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

