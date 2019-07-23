The Idiocy Of Paying Banks Not To Lend: The Dodgy Origins Of IOER

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019

IOER was going to change that. This would give the FOMC freedom to do whatever it wanted on the asset side – to expand as it might become necessary given the gravity of the situation – all while still keeping EFF in line with the monetary target “without compromising monetary policy".....There’s simply no way to reconcile a monetary panic with this absurd idea of too much money or liquidity. The level of bank reserves just don’t correlate to anything outside the immediate arena of bank reserves.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

