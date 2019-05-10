The Incredible Collapsing Steele Dossier: Each New Disclosure Shows More Lies And Sleaze

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, May 10th, 2019

What makes this particularly damning is that the FBI swore on October 21, 2016 to the FISA judges that Steele's "reporting has been corroborated and used in criminal proceedings," and that the FBI deemed him to be "reliable" and was "unaware of any derogatory information pertaining" to the former British spy who was working for Fusion GPS - the firm paid by the DNC and the Clinton campaign to come up with dirt on Donald Trump.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-09/fbis-steele-story-unravels-agency-debunked-claims-fisa-application

 

