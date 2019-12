This week, the veil has been lifted on President Trump's trade war narrative of an imminent trade deal with China.

Investors are starting to figure out that many trade headlines in the last 12 months from the White House, other Trump administration officials, and unnamed sources at major wirehouses have been mostly fake trade news, with one intention and one intention only: pump the stock market.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trump-skating-thin-ice-fake-trade-news-pump-stocks-uncovered