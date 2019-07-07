The Lemmings Are Running....The End Is Near

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, July 7th, 2019

  As the S&P climbs toward 3,000, individuals are clamoring to get in. Interestingly, while retail investors are chasing stocks, institutions continue to “de-risk” as $6.3B was allocated to bonds and $15.1B was pulled out of equities. The net result was a new record to date totaling $229B flowing into bonds, with $154B was pulled out of equities, according to Zerohedge........ Furthermore, with participation continuing to narrow, it continues to look like the August/September time frame for a larger corrective cycle is still in play.

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-06/you-jump-they-jump-out

 

 

