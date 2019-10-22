The Liberation of Syria: The Deals Behind The Scene Which Enabled It

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

President Donald Trump has thus succeeded in putting an end to the Rojava issue. The Russian army has invaded the US bases, abandoned by the GIs, demonstrating the place that Moscow now occupies in the region as a replacement for Washington. Syria, while denouncing the Turkish intervention, has liberated a quarter of its territory. Turkey is resolving the issue of Kurdish terrorism and is considering resolving the issue of Syrian refugees. The temptation will be great for her not to stop there.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/10/thierry-meyssan/the-turkish-invasion-of-rojava/

 

