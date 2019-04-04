The Madness Of Congressional NATO Worship

With those words, McCain conveyed the common madness of reverence for NATO — and the common intolerance for anything that might approach a rational debate on whether it’s a good idea to keep expanding an American-led military alliance to, in effect, push Russia into a corner. Doing so is understandably viewed from Russia as a dire threat. (Imagine a Russian-led military alliance expanding to Canada and Mexico, complete with some of the latest missile systems on the planet.)

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/03/31/pelosi-and-mcconnell-crank-up-nato-madness/