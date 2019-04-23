The Maidan Massacre & Coup In Kiev, 2014---Time For Ukraine's New Leader To Investigate The Truth

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019

Therefore, it is remarkable that five years after this massacre shook the world, no one has been sentenced for any of the Maidan killings. This was the best documented case of mass killing in history, broadcast live on TV and the internet, in presence of thousands of eyewitnesses. It was filmed by hundreds of journalists from major media in the West, Ukraine, Russia, and many other countries as well as by numerous social media users.  Yet, to this day, no one has been brought to justice for this major and consequential crime.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/04/22/the-buried-maidan-massacre-and-its-misrepresentation-by-the-west/

 

 

