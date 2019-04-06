The Memory-Chip Boom Is Now A Memory, Too

When demand is strong, chip makers typically hold about three to four weeks’ of product inventory. Samsung, the world’s largest memory-chip manufacturer, currently has about double that level in store, according to industry analysts. Demand has dried up in recent months because of global trade concerns and stagnant smartphone sales, leaving chip makers with extra product after ramping up production during better times.

