The Myth Of The “Great Cash Hoard” Of 2019

The ongoing belief is that at any moment investors are suddenly going to empty bank accounts and pour it into the markets. However, the reality is if they haven’t done it by now, following 4-consecutive rounds of Q.E. in the U.S., a 330% advance in the markets, and ongoing global Q.E., exactly what is it going to take?....the herding into equities suggests that investors have thrown caution to the wind.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=362226&preview_id=362226&preview_nonce=91ace7edbb&preview=true