The Neocons Have Trump On The Slippery Slope Toward War In Venezuela

Your Administration’s policies regarding Venezuela appear to be on a slippery slope that could take us toward war in Venezuela and military confrontation with Russia. As former intelligence officers and other national security practitioners with many decades of experience, we urge you not to let yourself be egged on into taking potentially catastrophic military action in response to civil unrest in Venezuela or Russian activities in the Western Hemisphere.

https://tulsi.click/hjs7n9#https://consortiumnews.com/2019/04/04/vips-urge-trump-to-avoid-war-in-venezuela/