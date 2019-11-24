The New Dem Platform: Free Stuff At Home, Forever Wars Abroad

Is foreign policy the main issue for voters heading into 2020? For the Democratic base, the top priority is ousting President Donald Trump by any means necessary, even if that is casting a ballot for a far-left candidate or sticking with a Swamp establishment creature. While the men and women vying for the nomination squabble over minute details regarding free stuff, there seems to be a broad consensus among the presidential contenders – minus a couple – of maintaining an interventionist foreign policy.

https://www.libertynation.com/are-democrats-now-the-party-of-war/