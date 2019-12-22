The Nordstream 2 Sanctions---Economic Warfare By Any Other Name

The U.S. is now openly dismissive as a matter of law any ally or partner who engages in economic activity it disapproves of.We do this all the time with countries we consider rivals or who have committed ‘human rights abuses’ or contravened international laws or societal norms.

But this is about a simple commercial transaction. Yes, it has geopolitical implications, but those are secondary. No one will be harmed by Nordstream 2, The real harm is to the U.S.’s ability to bring political pressure on European countries to adopt its anti-Russian policies.

https://tomluongo.me/2019/12/21/sanctions-russia-nordstream-europe/