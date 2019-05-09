The Orange Swan Wings Toward The Wall Street Bubble: How To Not Become Collateral Damage

As the markets have rebounded to ever more ludicrous heights this year, a singular question has become increasingly urgent. To wit,

"How can I avoid becoming collateral damage when the inevitable breakdown happens?"

That question has become red hot with salience this week as the US/China gong show unfolds in Washington. The level of confusion, conflicting signals and sheer incompetence is so high that even the Wall Street chart-monkeys are getting vertigo.

Unfortunately, whether there is a further interim trade truce or even some kind of face saving shape-of-the-table "deal", which merely initiates further rounds of uncertainty-generating negotiations, doesn't really matter. What's happening is that Wall Street and Washington have run out of room to kick the can on trade and a host of other incendiary issues.

The Fed has become a confused tower of babel, Washington is bitterly divided and paralyzed politically like never before, the national debt and US treasuring borrowing are soaring and the Orange Swan in the Oval Office is close to being completely out of control.

These conditions would be problematic enough in normal times---yet this moment is anything but normal. The system just can't take any big shocks because the Fed is out of dry powder, main street is buried in debt and Wall Street is feverish with end-of-the-bubble speculation,

Literally, anything could happen next.

