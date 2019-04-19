The Other March To Madness: "Final Six" Account For 37% of Total Stock Market Gain In Last 5 Years

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, April 19th, 2019

.......of all the S&P 500’s value creation over the last 5 years: Amazon (10.1%), Apple (6.5%), Facebook (4.7%), Google (6.4%), Microsoft (7.8%), and Netflix (1.8%). And even though NFLX may look small, its increase in market value over the last 5 years is essentially the same as JP Morgan’s. US equity valuations reflect present and future Tech disruption. No other narrative need apply.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-18/five-companies-represent-35-all-sp-500s-value-creation-over-last-5-years

 

 

 

