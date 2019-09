The public goods argument for the state fails both because it fails to prove that any given unit of a nonrivalrous and nonexcludable output is actually desired on the marketplace, and because it fails to prove that the gains from state provision of these units of goods justify the opportunity costs of reduced provision of other goods.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=343440&preview_id=343440&preview_nonce=d6fbd3872b&preview=true