The Q1 GDP Report Mystery: Where Did The Huge Surge In Inventories Come From?

This stockpiling of goods boosted first-quarter GDP growth by about 70 basis points and helped propel growth to a 3.2% annual rate, well above forecasts. The problem is that it is not at all obvious where these inventories came from. Goods have to come from somewhere, either produced by domestic firms or imported from abroad. The mystery is that both production and imports fell in the first three months of the year, according to government data.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-big-mystery-in-the-gdp-report-where-did-the-inventories-come-from-2019-04-26