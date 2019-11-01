The Real Barbarous Relic---Keynesian Central Banking

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 1st, 2019

Predictably, without the restraint of gold, the quantity of debt based money has increase seemingly without limits – and it’s everyone’s massive problem.  What’s more, over the past 30 years the Federal Reserve has obliged Washington with cheaper and cheaper credit.Hence, public, private, and corporate debt levels in the U.S. have multiplied beyond comprehension.  Total U.S. debt’s now on the order of $74 trillion.  The consequences, no doubt, are an economy that’s equally distorted and disfigured beyond comprehension.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=357472&preview_id=357472&preview_nonce=7df5f3eb6f&preview=true

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.