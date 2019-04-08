The Real Donald Trump: Big Government Mercantilist

He has sought, like mercantilists centuries ago, to manage trade at a government-to-government level; a big part of the looming China trade deal is expected to include Chinese commitments to purchase U.S. commodities. He is forcing companies to tear up their existing supply chains and make manufacturing more expensive. He has tried to interfere in the electricity sector by offering government support for politically favored sectors like coal.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/wp-admin/post-new.php