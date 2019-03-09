The Real Threat To America: The Crony Capitalist Cabal That Has Demonized Huawei To Eliminate Competition

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, March 9th, 2019

Huawei, a wildly highly successful telecom company can’t place its goods on U.S. shelves because it is viewed as a national security threat. The laughable argument offered up by members of the political class to defend the indefensible is that Huawei’s close ties to the Chinese government mean that American use of its phones and equipment imperil us because we could be spied upon. Oh dear….

The real threat here is U.S. telecoms that are close enough to our federal government such that they can convince federal officials to pursue always damaging protectionism. Luckily for U.S. smartphone makers (Apple sells 20% of its iPhones in China), the rules against our best and brightest in China aren’t so stringent.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.aier.org/article/us-mugging-huawei-truly-dangerous

